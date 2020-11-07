SWABI, Nov 7 (APP): Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi, Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi met with the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and discussed various aspects of education in district Swabi.

Establishment of new campuses of Women University Swabi and introduction of new academic programs were discussed in the meeting, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Speaker Asad Qaiser lauded the academic leadership of Professor Shahana Urooj Kazmi and assured full support. The Vice Chancellor also appreciated the services of Asad Qaiser for the promotion of education in District Swabi.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Asad Qaiser said, “It is my life’s mission to promote education among people in district Swabi”.

He also informed that the new campus of Women University Swabi would be completed soon and Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the new campus in Swabi.