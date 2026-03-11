VC FUUAST acknowledged against global academic distinction

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Vice Chancellor (VC) Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, (FUUAST) Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari was presented an award, in recognition of his global academic distinction, as he is among the world’s top 2 percent scientists.

The award was presented by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) at a prestigious ceremony held at its headquarters, where Chairman Dr Niaz Ahmad conferred the honor upon Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Shinwari thanked the HEC Chairman for acknowledging the academic contributions of scholars. He said that recognizing the services of academics is a positive step that encourages young researchers to pursue excellence in research and scholarship.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that research and quality education remain the key pathways for nations to progress and take their place among modern and developed societies.

He also urged young faculty members and researchers to uphold professional integrity and ethical standards in their academic and research activities.

Faculty members of the University also congratulated the Vice Chancellor on this achievement, terming it a moment of pride for the institution. They expressed confidence that under the visionary leadership and scientific expertise of Dr Shinwari, the university will further strengthen its position as a leading research institution while also addressing academic and institutional challenges faced by the university and its faculty.