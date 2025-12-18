VC-AIOU urges adoption of the teachings of All Prophets for peace and tolerance

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Vice Chancellor (VC) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood urged on the adoption of teachings of All Prophets for Peace and Tolerance, emphasizing to integrate sacred lessons into their daily lives.

The Christmas ceremony was held at AIOU on Thursday, where more than eighty Christian employees along with their families participated. On the occasion, the Executive Director of the United Council of Churches, Pastor Samson Sohail, recited selected verses from the Bible and highlighted interfaith harmony, national security, and the welfare of the global human community.

Addressing the Christmas ceremony, VC said, ”Our beliefs and religions may be different but there is no difference in the teachings of the Prophets (peace be upon them).

All Prophets taught us the principles of living—patience, peace, tolerance, forbearance and the understanding of rights and responsibilities. Today we should pledge to make these teachings part of our lives and to walk the path they showed us.”

Dr Nasir further stated that Hazrat Isa (Jesus) peace be upon him is a chosen Prophet of Allah, and that the Holy Qur’an clearly explains his greatness and status.

He added that one cannot become a complete believer unless one accepts the Prophet-hood and teachings of all the Prophets (peace be upon them).

He said, “Let us begin a new commitment today: adopt the teachings of the Prophets in our lives; not only fulfill our own duties but also respect the rights of our neighbors, society, and every human being. This is where true peace, love, and the success of humanity lie.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nasir Mahmood shared Christmas cake with the participants and children.