Vawda for collective efforts to resolve Karachi’s issues

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday stressed the need to take collective efforts and decisions by all political parties with consensus to tackle the issues being confronting by Karachi metropolitan city.

“This is not time to level allegations or start blame game against each other but we should take unified steps to resolve the issues of Karachi after devastating the long spell of monsoon,” he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won 12 seats in the general election 2018 from Karachi and it was going to perform as per expectations and utmost interest of the residents of the mega city.

He said nobody should do politics on the national important issues by showing maturity and contribute their services for the noble cause to provide relief the people of Karachi in this difficult situation.

He said the Pakistan Peoples’ Party was ruling in Sindh since 12 years but it was totally exposed and failed in delivering for welfare of people of the province.

He assured the federal government would not issue direct funds to the Sindh government because the provincial government had looted the province exchequer ruthlessly.

Faisal Vawda said Karachi was major tax payer city in the country, adding unfortunately no previous government had spent its funds on it properly.

Replying to a question, he said new administrator would be appointed in the Karachi to look after the matters and endeavor to resolve the issues amicably.