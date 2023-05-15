Uzma Bukhari urges PTI to avoid politics of confrontation

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Monday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership to avoid politics of confrontation, respect institutions, play a due role in the country’s development and serve the people.

Talking to a private news channel, she said PTI chief Imran Khan was in haste to come back to power at all costs but his dream would never come true.

Replying to a question, she said Khan is now hiding behind the courts, adding, Khan wants to hide behind violence and lawlessness.

PTI has become a threat to the federation and democracy, she said, adding, PTI leadership created division and hatred in society.

Niazi will not be allowed to play dirty games, she warned.

