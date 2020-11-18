Uzbekistan’s envoy for playing constructive role in peace, stability in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Nov 18 (APP):Charge de Affairs Embassy of Uzbekistan in Islamabad Saadulla Tashmatov Wednesday stressed that both Pakistan and Uzbekistan were looking towards each other for enhanced connectivity via Afghanistan and were ready to play constructive roles in the peace and stability of Afghanistan.

He was addressing as the chief guest at the roundtable discussion on “Uzbekistan-Pakistan Join Collaboration for Peace and Stability in Afghanistan” organised by Area study Centre, University of Peshawar in collaboration with CGSS, Islamabad at the Area study Centre, University of Peshawar republic of Uzbekistan.

Professors, Directors and Heads of various Departments of the University of Peshawar and students from different discipline’s participated.

Saadulla Tashmatov stated that the issue of Afghanistan had to be settled for any meaning full integration and cooperation between the countries.

He said that very soon Termiz and Peshawar would be declared as sister cities by the Government of Uzbekistan because Termiz was a gateway to Central Asia while Peshawar was a gateway to South Asia.

He added that Uzbekistan was looking forward to connect Termiz, southern Uzbek city, with Peshawar through rail and thus had access to the Sea Lanes of Communication via Pakistan.

He added that the only way forward for the entire region was peace and stability in Afghanistan and therefore consistent efforts were needed to help the peace process and contribute to the socio-economic development of Afghanistan.

In opening remarks, Dr. Shabir Ahmad Khan, Director Area study center welcomed all the participants and said that Regionalism or regional integration would guide the two countries for coming closer to each other.

One of the main factors in the overall progress, developments and prosperity of developed nations is their successful connectivity in their respective regions.

Therefore Pakistan and Uzbekistan needed to make consistent efforts for mutual connectivity through Afghanistan to reap the benefits of regional resources, Prof Shabir Khan added.

Prof Shabir suggested that both the countries should have a bilateral mechanism for quick liaison between the two countries specifically on Afghanistan.

This mechanism can be under the special representatives for Afghanistan or independent as the two countries deem it appropriate which can also coordinate with other immediate neighbors of Afghanistan to insulate various Afghan groups from spoilers and to search for compromises for inclusive settlement in Afghanistan.

He said that if instability perpetuates in Afghanistan the immediate neighbors of Afghanistan would suffer the most therefore these regional countries have to assert themselves and play active role in ensuring sustainable peace in Afghanistan by safeguarding the peace process from deviation.

Col Khalid Taimur Executive Director of CGSS Islamabad highlighted the potential role of SCO as proposed by Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the recent SCO virtual Summit. He said that SCO has the potential and capabilities to play important role and contribute to the peace and socio-economic development of Afghanistan.

Manahil Afridi, Research Fellow at CGSS gave a detailed presentation on the already going on collaboration between the CGSS and research institutions of Uzbekistan.

Dr. Minhas Majeed, International Relations Department University of Peshawar said that both Uzbekistan and Pakistan had commonalty of views on Afghanistan imbroglio and the prospects are bright for mutual coordination on Afghan issue.

She said that multilateral forum such as SCO and ECO can be utilized for peace and development in Afghanistan.

Dr. Farhan Assistant Prof Area Study Centre talked on the trade and economic potential between the two countries.

He stated that both the countries are so near but so far due to instability in Afghanistan. Both the countries can tremendously enhance trade and economic relations if peace restores to Afghanistan.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Dinakhel discussed the importance of cultural integration between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

He mentioned AlisherNavi’s research centre at Area Study Centre university of Peshawar and Zaheeruddin Babur research corner at university of Punjab.

For cultural integration he also suggested translation of literary works of AlisherNavoi in Urdu and Pashto and Allama Iqbal’s and Khushal works into Uzbek language.