Uzbekistan emerges as global tourism leader with record arrivals, UN recognition

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, September 21 (APP): Uzbekistan’s tourism sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, with more than 7.5 million foreign visitors recorded between January to August 2025, a sharp increase compared to last year, said Chairman of the Uzbek Tourism Committee Umid Shadiev.

He said the rising inflow of tourists to Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, and other historic destinations underscores the country’s growing prominence on the global tourism map. “Tourism is becoming one of the key drivers of Uzbekistan’s national economy,” Shadiev added, highlighting government investments in infrastructure, workforce training, and cultural heritage preservation.

Uzbekistan’s efforts are closely tied to international engagement, particularly through its longstanding partnership with UN Tourism. Since 1993, the country has played a leading role in shaping global tourism policy, spearheading key initiatives such as the Samarkand Declaration (1994), Khiva Declaration (1999), and Bukhara Declaration (2002), which drew global attention to preserving the Great Silk Road’s heritage.

The country’s initiatives have gained international recognition in recent years. At Uzbekistan’s proposal, the United Nations General Assembly designated 2027 as the International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism, backed by more than 80 member states. Uzbekistan also introduced the Global Code of Safe Tourism and currently chairs the intergovernmental commission overseeing its implementation. Earlier this year, Tashkent officially joined the International Code for the Protection of Tourists, reaffirming its commitment to travelers’ rights and safety.

Samarkand now hosts a thematic UN Tourism office dedicated to the ‘Silk Road’ program, consolidating projects and research to promote cultural tourism. Alongside this, the International Tourism Academy in Samarkand, established in partnership with Swiss hospitality school Les Roches, is training a new generation of professionals to global industry standards.

Uzbekistan has also proven its ability to host major international events. In October 2023, Samarkand welcomed delegates from 140 countries for the 25th UN Tourism General Assembly, which declared the city the World Capital of Cultural Tourism. More than 1,200 experts attended accompanying investment and education forums, resulting in landmark agreements and the inauguration of the Academy and Silk Road office.

“These achievements demonstrate that Uzbekistan is not only developing its domestic industry but also shaping new standards and values for global tourism,” Shadiev said.

Analysts say that with its blend of historical heritage, modern infrastructure, and international leadership, Uzbekistan is positioning itself as a central hub for sustainable tourism. New initiatives under UN Tourism and the expansion of educational programs are expected to further cement the country’s role as a driver of global tourism development in the coming years.