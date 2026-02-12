Uzbek president’s visit opens new chapter in strategic ties with Pakistan: Ambassador Tukhtaev

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, on Thursday described the recent state visit of President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Islamabad as a historic milestone that has opened a new chapter in Uzbek–Pakistani relations and elevated bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new strategic level.

Addressing a roundtable discussion titled “Uzbekistan and Pakistan on the Path to Strategic Partnership: Outcomes of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Islamabad,” the ambassador said the visit was held in an atmosphere of traditional friendship, mutual respect and trust that have connected the peoples of the two countries for centuries.

He noted that high-level negotiations during the visit reaffirmed the strong political will on both sides to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

A substantial package of intergovernmental and interagency agreements was signed, covering trade, investment, banking and finance, customs administration, industrial cooperation, education and culture.“These agreements create a solid institutional framework for long-term and systematic engagement,” he said.

Highlighting the economic dimension of the visit as a key achievement, Tukhtaev said an investment portfolio was formed during the business forum, with contracts worth over $3.4 billion signed between the two sides. The industrial exhibition “Made in Uzbekistan” showcased the robust potential of Uzbekistan’s manufacturing sector and concluded with agreements exceeding $1 billion.

Particular importance, he added, was attached to the establishment of a joint mechanism aimed at gradually increasing bilateral trade from the current $450 million to $2 billion over the next five years. “This is an ambitious yet realistic goal, supported by concrete instruments and roadmaps,” he remarked.

Of strategic significance for the region, the ambassador said, was the agreement to complete by 2026 and jointly with Pakistan’s Ministry of Railways the feasibility study for the Trans-Afghan Railway project.

Following this, the two countries intend to establish financing mechanisms and begin practical implementation of the landmark initiative, which has the potential to transform the transport and connectivity landscape of Central and South Asia, he said.

The Ambassador said that regional security and the sustainable development of Afghanistan also featured prominently in the discussions.

Both countries share the view that Afghanistan should serve as a bridge of cooperation and connectivity rather than a source of instability, he said.

The envoy said that economic integration, infrastructure development and humanitarian assistance were identified as key instruments to achieve this objective.

The ambassador emphasized that the humanitarian dimension of the strategic partnership remains equally vital. An agreement was reached to hold a Week of Uzbek Culture in Pakistan, featuring prominent artists, painters, craftsmen, designers and filmmakers.

In a symbolic reflection of shared history and cultural continuity, the establishment of a park in Islamabad named after Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur the founder of the Mughal dynasty was announced, he said.

Additionally, a proposal was made to name a street in Islamabad “Tashkent” as a testament to enduring friendship.

Tukhtaev also revealed plans to establish a Joint Cultural Center in Lahore dedicated to the study of Boburid heritage and the center is envisioned as an academic and cultural platform for researching the Mughal era, its architectural monuments, literary and spiritual legacy, and for organizing joint conferences and exhibitions.

Its activities are expected to deepen cultural dialogue and foster appreciation of shared historical heritage among younger generations.

Special emphasis is being placed on expanding cooperation in education and the launch of the Uzbekistan, Pakistan Working Group on Education will institutionalize collaboration in higher and vocational education, academic exchanges, joint research initiatives, and student and faculty mobility, he said.

“Today, we can confidently state that Uzbekistan and Pakistan view each other as strategic partners in shaping a new architecture of regional cooperation,” the ambassador said, adding that Central and South Asia are gradually emerging as a unified space of opportunity.

He underscored that while ambitious tasks lay ahead ranging from industrial cooperation and energy partnership to digital transformation and strengthened interregional ties the greatest asset of bilateral relations remains mutual trust and shared political resolve.

Expressing gratitude to the Pakistani side for its hospitality and constructive engagement, Tukhtaev reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s firm commitment to further strengthening cooperation with “brotherly Pakistan” for the sake of regional stability, prosperity and the well-being of their peoples.