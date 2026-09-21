Uzbek delegation explores Pakistan’s military heritage at Army Museum, shooting gallery, Wagah Border

LAHORE, Sep 21 (APP):A nine-member Uzbek media delegation on Monday visited the Army Museum Lahore and Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery, exploring Pakistan’s rich military heritage, historical legacy and modern shooting facilities.

The delegation was received by Brig Umer Khalid (retd), Director Army Museum Lahore, who welcomed the delegation and briefed them about the museum’s historical significance and various sections.

During a guided tour, the delegation was briefed about the museum’s rich collection representing different periods of the region’s history and cultural heritage.

The visitors took keen interest in displays related to different historical eras, particularly military equipment, weapons and other war memorabilia associated with the 1965 and 1971 wars. They were briefed about the historical significance of the exhibits and their role in Pakistan’s defence during the conflicts.

The museum also houses artifacts and displays related to the prehistoric, Gandhara, Islamic, Sikh and Hindu-Buddhist periods, providing visitors with an insight into the region’s ancient and diverse cultural legacy.

The Uzbek media representatives appreciated the efforts to preserve and showcase Pakistan’s historical and cultural heritage. They also expressed appreciation for the professional expertise, discipline and military legacy reflected through various displays highlighting the Pakistan Army’s role in national defence and service.

At the conclusion of their visit to the museum, Brig Umer presented a souvenir to the delegation as a token of appreciation and goodwill.

Later, the delegation visited the Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery, where Colonel Shahid Tirmizi, Secretary Shooting Gallery, and Major Ahmed Burki, Assistant Secretary, welcomed them and briefed them about the shooting arena and its facilities.

The delegation also experienced supervised shooting at mid-and long-range distances and participated in archery activities. They appreciated the facilities and services available at the shooting gallery and described their overall experience as highly positive.

The delegation later visited the Wagah Border, where they witnessed the parade and traditional flag-lowering ceremony. The delegation members showed keen interest in the ceremony and appreciated the disciplined display and vibrant atmosphere at the historic border crossing.

The visit provided the Uzbek media representatives an opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge of Pakistan’s military heritage, historical legacy and contemporary defence-related facilities as part of their programme to explore the country’s historical, cultural and tourism potential.