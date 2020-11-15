ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Sunday thanked the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for casting vote to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates in the general election.

The PTI was going to form the government in GB and it was committed to resolve the issues being facing by the people of the area, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said no rigging incident was reported in any constituency as the election was held in amicable and transparent manner.

Replying to a question, Usman Dar said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term and would win the general election 2023 on basis of performance and prudent policies as the micro economic indicators were going in right direction.

He said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans during its regime.