ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Usman Dar announced his resignation from the post of Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs on Friday.
In a tweet, Usman Dar said he took the decision in the view of an ongoing campaign for the by-election in NA-75 (Sialkot) and the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct (CoC).
He said he thought his services for the electioneering in the NA-75 were more crucial for the party than his post. Prior to the decision, Prime Minister Imran Khan was also taken into confidence, he added.
این اے 75 کے ضمنی انتخاب کیلئے جاری مہم اور الیکشن کمیشن کے ضابطہ اخلاق کے پیش نظر میں نے معاون خصوصی برائے وزیراعظم کا عہدہ چھوڑ دیا ہے، میرے خیال میں اس وقت پارٹی کو میرے عہدے سے زیادہ انتخابی مہم میں میری ضرورت ہے، فیصلے سے قبل معاملے پر وزیراعظم کو بھی اعتماد میں لیا ہے! pic.twitter.com/uQVEh1b2xo
— Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) February 12, 2021