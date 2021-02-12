File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Usman Dar announced his resignation from the post of Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs on Friday.

In a tweet, Usman Dar said he took the decision in the view of an ongoing campaign for the by-election in NA-75 (Sialkot) and the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct (CoC).

He said he thought his services for the electioneering in the NA-75 were more crucial for the party than his post. Prior to the decision, Prime Minister Imran Khan was also taken into confidence, he added.

ALSO READ  PM due in Lahore today to inaugurate Miyawaki forest

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR