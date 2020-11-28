SIALKOT, Nov 28 (APP):-:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Saturday that doors of all government departments were now open for general public for enabling them to get redressed their grievances and resolved problems.

Addressing an open court here at Municipal Corporation Sialkot Fort, he said the government was committed to raise the living standard of people by ensuring all basic amenities of life to them at their door steps. He said that open court would be held regularly at the same venue on Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm where citizens could lodge their complaints for redressal.

Earlier, he listened to the problems of people and issued on the spot orders for the redressal.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq, District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, PTI local leaders, senior police officials and district heads of the building departments were also present on the occasion.