USF approves Rs5.65 bln OFC projects for Sanghar, Jhang

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP):The Universal Service Fund (USF) has approved two major Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) projects worth over Rs5.65 billion, aimed at strengthening digital connectivity in Sanghar and Jhang districts.

According to an official, the two OFC projects will cover a total of 940 kilometers in Sanghar and Jhang districts. Once completed, they are expected to benefit around 2.8 million people, delivering high-speed internet to 113 towns and union councils.

The Universal Service Fund (USF) has also approved seven major projects worth Rs7.49 billion to expand digital connectivity and high-speed internet access across 12 districts of Pakistan.

The Sanghar project will lay 415 km of fiber optic cable, while the Jhang project will span 525 km. These initiatives aim to significantly enhance digital infrastructure and bring modern digital services to remote and underserved communities.

In a separate decision, the USF Board also approved five broadband service projects worth Rs1.83 billion to extend 4G mobile services to over 0.965 million residents in 347 mauzas across 10 districts.

These include Attock, Khushab, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Badin, and Abbottabad.

All seven projects were awarded to the lowest bidders after a transparent tender process, signaling a major step forward in Pakistan’s efforts to bridge the digital divide.

According to the USF the transformative projects to date have empowered over 37 million people, especially youth and women in remote areas, by enabling them to participate in the digital economy as freelancers, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

“These projects not only improve connectivity but also contribute to the growth of Pakistan’s IT industry and boost IT exports, helping position the country as a growing digital hub,” the official added.