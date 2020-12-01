ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP): The Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) Tuesday changed its trademark to meet customers’ satisfaction across the country.

Managing Director USC, Umer Lodhi announced the change in USC trademark to rebrand it in the eyes of all stakeholders, with an effort to modernize Utility Stores across the country, said a press release issued here by the USC.

Managing Director said that the new logo envisages corporation dynamic approach towards making Utility Stores better able to meet customer satisfaction.

The shift from red and yellow to orange, green and olive green depicts a friendly, confident and growth-oriented message. Lastly, the shopping cart speaks for itself giving USC a modern brand image.

“In our efforts to uplift standards of services at all utility stores across the country and ensuring provision of grocery items at prices lower than the open market, we have taken many initiatives including change in USC Trademark”, said Umer Lodhi.

Umer Lodhi reiterated that USC is providing five staple food items (Wheat Flour, Pulses, Rice, Ghee and Sugar) at subsidized rates, successfully transferring Government’s subsidy to the people of Pakistan.

Managing Director informed that since January, 2020 USC has served 40.28 million households by ensuring supply of staple food items at subsidized rates.

He said that Sugar remains available in utility stores at Rs.68 per kilogram, Wheat Flour at Rs.800 per 20 kilogram, Ghee at Rs.170 per kilogram, Super Basmati Rice at Rs.140 per kilogram, Sella Rice at Rs.139 per kilogram, Dal Channa at Rs.130 per kilogram, White Gram at Rs.115 per kilogram throughout the year-2020.

He informed that a pilot project of deployment of Point of Sale (POS) system is successfully executed at 10 utility stores and we have successfully completed data transformation of all USC saleable items with barcodes to be used with warehousing and POS system.

Umer Lodhi expected that USC would achieve another milestone of acquiring approximately Rs. 100 billion turn over till year end as USC has previously achieved Rs. 22 Billion, highest ever sales in USC history during the month of Ramadan.

The rebranding and automation would also motivate USC employees to work for betterment of USC and would re-position the Corporation in retail sector, expects Managing Director.