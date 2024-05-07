USAID hosts workshop to reduce dairy emissions in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP):The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Tuesday organized a vital workshop aimed at curbing methane emissions from Pakistan’s dairy industry.

The workshop is part of USAID’s efforts to boost climate investment in developing countries like Pakistan and brings together stakeholders from various sectors to develop a program for reducing methane emissions in the dairy industry, said a news release .

This program will be submitted for funding from the Green Climate Fund, supporting Pakistan’s efforts to meet its climate goals.

“By reducing these emissions by nearly half by 2030, we can contribute significantly to the global goal of keeping temperature rise under 1.5 degrees Celsius — a key target of the Paris Climate Agreement.” said U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.

“This workshop marks an important step towards addressing the issue and building a more sustainable future for Pakistan.”

Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, contributes significantly to global warming. Cutting methane emissions is crucial for limiting climate change impacts. With Pakistan having one of the world’s largest livestock herds, the dairy sector plays a major role in methane emissions here. Private sector involvement is vital for success. The workshop emphasizes the need for financial and technical support to tackle climate change effectively. This program will not only benefit Pakistan’s dairy sector but also contribute to global efforts to combat climate change.

The United States and Pakistan have a history of collaboration on development challenges. This workshop is part of the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, focusing on sustainability and climate resilience.

Aligned with USAID’s priorities, the initiative aims to improve access to climate finance for mitigation and adaptation efforts, leveraging both public and private sector investments for low-emission dairy productivity improvements in Pakistan.