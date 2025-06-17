US$3bn project financing for Reko Diq advances with IFC/IDA loan approval

QUETTA, June 17 (APP): Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) is continuing to progress with the raising of up to US$3 billion of limited recourse project finance to support the development of Phase 1 of the Reko Diq project.

The project involves a group of lenders including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the International Development Association (IDA), Asian Development Bank (ADB), US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM), Export Development Canada (EDC), Euler Hermes AG and KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH of Germany, Exportkreditnämnden (EKN) of Sweden, and Finnvera Oyi (Finnvera) of Finland, together with a covered commercial bank tranche.

The RDMC remains on track to sign project finance documents and have the project loan available for initial drawdown in the second half of 2025, said a statement issued by RMDC.

The statement mentioned that RDMC welcomes the approval on 12 June 2025 by the IFC and IDA of a direct loan of up to US$700 million for RDMC at a joint board meeting.

The target for first production from the project remains the end of 2028.