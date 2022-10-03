US supporting Pakistan to come out of difficult time: US ambassador

MUZAFFARABAD, Oct 03 (APP): US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome Monday said the United States had always stood with the people of Pakistan in times of devastation like the 2005 earthquake and was now supporting the country to come out of the difficult time due to unprecedented floods in its different parts.

Talking to the media after laying a wreath at the memorial of 2005 devastating earthquake at here at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), he said the US had provided substantial financial contribution to support the ongoing relief and reconstruction efforts in the flood-hit areas.

The ambassador, who is on a visit to the AJK, said they were committed to strengthen educational facilities in Azad Kashmir. His country had also provided funds to the AJK government for renovating nine health facilities, he added.

Besides lay a wreath, Ambassador Blome planted a tree on the lawn of UAJK.

Donald Blome, on his way from Islamabad to Muzaffarabad on Sunday, visited the historical Dak Banglo near Kohala – the rest house where Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had stayed while travelling to Srinagar in 1940.

The ambassador is scheduled to visit Bagh on Tuesday inaugurate the Head-Start School, established by the Medical Transcripts and Billing Company of the US. More than 700 students are studying in the school..