US President  praises PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (APP): President of United States Donald Trump Thursday praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir for their outstanding leadership.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Board of Peace, he said, “I like Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a lot.”

“During the war between Pakistan and India I developed ties with Prime Minister Sharif,” he remarked.

He commended Field Marshal Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir.

“Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has great personality and is a great general ,” he added.

While mentioning the war between Pakistan and India, he said, “We played our role to stop war between Pakistan and India.”

He said he used trade to end war between Pakistan and India.

“I told Modi that if the war is not stopped I will impose heavy tariff on India,” he recalled.

He said during the war between Pakistan and India, eleven planes were shot down.