US delegation visits GHQ for consultations on Pakistan-US Strategic Level Defence Dialogue
File Photo

RAWALPINDI, Jan 08 (APP):A US delegation led by Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-

Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey, visited General Headquarters (GHQ) on January 7,

2021 to hold formal consultations on Pakistan-US Strategic Level Defence Dialogue.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Chief of General Staff, Pakistan Army Lieutenant

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, said a statement released here on Friday by the Inter

Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a daylong session, issues ranging from regional security to deepening of bilateral

defence and security and military to military cooperation were discussed.

The discussions were held in a very cordial and constructive manner where both the sides

ALSO READ  FC soldier embraces martyrdom amid terrorists' fire from across Afghan border

exchanged views and ideas on various matters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR