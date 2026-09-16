US-based POWERUS company delegation calls on COAS Syed Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI, Sep 16 (APP):A delegation of POWERUS, a US-based company specialising in defence and critical infrastructure solutions, led by Robert Bret Velicovich, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, evolving trends in defence technology and potential avenues for cooperation in defence procurement, production and capacity building.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir highlighted the importance of technological innovation and advanced solutions in strengthening national security and resilience.

Both sides expressed interest in further developing engagement and exploring opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the press release said.