US and KP leadership discuss enhanced cooperation in energy, minerals and decurity

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy Natalie Baker and US Consul General in Peshawar Tom Eckert met with Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati and parliamentary leaders from KP at KP House Islamabad for a productive discussion.

The meeting focused on US priorities and strengthening cooperation in the areas of critical minerals, energy, and security.

Both sides emphasized the importance of the US-Pakistan partnership in advancing shared priorities and promoting regional stability.

“Our partnership is vital to advancing our shared priorities and regional stability,” Baker said during the meeting.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati welcomed the US delegation and highlighted the investment and development potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the minerals and energy sectors.

KP parliamentary leaders also shared perspectives on opportunities for bilateral collaboration to support economic growth and security in the province.