Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto remembered

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Renowned Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto was remembered on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

He was born on May 11, 1912 in Samrala, Ludhiana. He migrated to Pakistan after partition in 1947. Most of his lifetime Manto resided in Lahore.

Some of his publications are, Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Afsane Aur Drame, Laazat-e-Sang, Thanda Gosht, Baghair Ijazat, Burque, Ratti, Masha and Tolah.

He also wrote a number of famous letters to Uncle Sam, which were published in English language as well.

He died on January 18, 1955.

On January 18, 2005, the Government of Pakistan issued a postage stamp to commemorate his services on his 50th death anniversary.

On August 14, 2012, Manto was also honored with Nishan-e-Imtiaz award by Pakistani government.