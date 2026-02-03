Urdu literature gives effective voice to the Kashmir cause at global level: Maqsood Jafri

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):Professor Dr Maqsood Jafri has said that Urdu literature has given an effective voice to the Kashmir cause at the international level.

He expressed these views while addressing a one-day national literary seminar titled “Urdu Adab aur Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir,” organized by the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) in connection with the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day on Tuesday.

He said that through poetry, short stories, novels, and critical literature, the sufferings, resistance, sacrifices, and the message of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people have been passed down from generation to generation. He urged writers and intellectuals to continue fulfilling this national responsibility with intellectual integrity and commitment.

In his address, Director General of the National Language Promotion Department, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, said that Urdu literature has provided intellectual and ideological strength to the Kashmir cause and has played a key role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at both national and international levels.

He added that literature was not merely a means of expression, but a powerful tool for shaping national consciousness. He further stated that the National Language Promotion Department will continue to promote academic and literary activities to highlight this long-standing issue through the Urdu language, and that seminars, conferences, and scholarly dialogues will remain an ongoing feature of these efforts.

In his remarks, Executive Director of the National Language Promotion Department, Dr Rashid Hameed, said that alongside promoting the Urdu language and literature, the department was actively contributing to the promotion of national and collective consciousness, and that Urdu literature has always served as a strong voice for the Kashmiri people.

During the seminar, Dr. Zafar Hussain Zafar, Dr Saadia Tahir, Dr Abu Bakar Rathore, Dr. Rabia Kiyani, and Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Khan presented their research papers.

Eminent writers, researchers, teachers, students, and personalities from various walks of life participated in the seminar, which was presided over by renowned scholar Professor Dr. Maqsood Jafri.

At the conclusion, participants reaffirmed their full solidarity with the Kashmiri people and their support for the right to self-determination.