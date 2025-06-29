Upliftment of Railways vital for revitalising national economy: Hanif Abbasi

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 29 (APP):Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has announced a comprehensive roadmap to modernise Pakistan Railways, terming the institution’s uplift vital for revitalising the national economy.

He made the remarks while speaking to the media at Lahore Railway Station on Sunday evening after arriving from Rawalpindi by train.

Praising the recent improvements at the Lahore station, Abbasi expressed confidence that similar upgrades would soon be seen at railway stations nationwide. He revealed that Rawalpindi and Taxila stations have been adopted by the Punjab Tourism Development Corporation for modernization, with escalators already installed at Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Taxila to improve passenger accessibility.

In a notable green initiative, trees are being planted along the railway track from Shahdara to Kot Lakhpat in collaboration with the Punjab Forest Department. Abbasi also announced the launch of free Wi-Fi at 40 railway stations under a pilot project aimed at enhancing passenger convenience.

Cleanliness at key stations, including Lahore, Raiwind, and Lahore Cantt, has been outsourced, and similar outsourcing is planned for washing lines starting from Rawalpindi by September 30. Other essential facilities such as washrooms, waiting halls, and dining areas are also being outsourced to bring them in line with international standards.

The minister said that the critical Karachi to Rohri track will be upgraded in the first phase, with plans to modernize the entire railway network in subsequent stages. He lamented that had this approach been adopted earlier, the ML-1 project could have been made operational using domestic resources.

Highlighting the rising demand in the freight sector, Abbasi said private companies are being invited to introduce their own freight coaches to operate on railway tracks. He added that food quality in trains and at stations will now be monitored by provincial food authorities to ensure passengers receive hygienic and quality meals.

In a significant move, Abbasi announced that special saloons previously reserved for the Prime Minister and federal ministers are now open for public use, with officials required to pay for travel. He also revealed that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate an upgraded Business Train on July 19 at Lahore Railway Station. The new train will feature 28 fully digitalized coaches, free Wi-Fi, and an international-standard dining car.

To improve station accessibility, elevators will be installed, and porter welfare will be enhanced through a special package in collaboration with the Akhuwat Foundation.

Abbasi further warned of strict action against ticketless travel and train delays. Officers on extended leaves or abroad have been directed to report back or vacate government residences, while foreign tours for railway officers have been banned to focus on domestic performance.

Multiple MoUs are being finalized with the Punjab government and the Punjab Information Technology Board to accelerate modernization efforts. The minister expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for allocating funds for the Lahore-Rawalpindi track upgrade and called for early construction of bridges, underpasses, and fencing for enhanced safety.

Discussions are also underway with the Sindh government to replicate Punjab’s cooperative model for station improvements. However, Abbasi expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the “Rabita” mobile application and issued directives to rectify its issues. He also criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for its poor performance in rescue, health, education, and infrastructure, citing growing public discontent, particularly following the Swat incident.

Aligned with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, Abbasi affirmed his commitment to transforming Pakistan Railways into a modern, efficient, and passenger-focused system within 60 days, with the Karachi–Rohri section to be fully upgraded within two years as a part of the broader transformation strategy.