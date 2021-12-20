Uplift projects to continue in Punjab without any discrimination: Usman Buzdar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Cheif Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government had started development projects through out the province without any discrimination.

Talking to a private news channel, he said his government was fully focused on work rather then advertisement.



He said he was enjoying full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was following his (PM) vision with full spirit, adding the prime minister wanted to do something for the country and its people.



The Cheif Minister said his government had provided 60,000 jobs in the province and 1,00000 more were being announced in different sectors.



Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government had increased development budget as compared to the PML-N’s government, adding his government was going to establish three emergency centers and two state of the art hospitals in the Dera Gazi Khan and Multan as well.



Replying to a question, he said all political allied parties were fully intact with the government and Jahangir Tareen was his brother and he was working with him.



He said, Governor Punjab was doing his constitutional role in efficient manner.



Replying to another question about inflation, he said inflation had made a global phenomenon after COVID-19 and it was not only issue of the country but the government was striving to control on inflation, adding the government had tried to provide maximum relief to poor people during the peak of deadly virus.



He said the provincial government was going to bring major changes in the local bodies elections.



He said, it was the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold free, fair and transparent elections.



The incumbent government wanted to resolve issues of the people on their door step without any discrimination, he added.



He said all the transfers and postings in Punjab were being done on merit, adding the provincial government had adopted non interfering policy in official matters of the institutions.



To another query, he said the government had strongly believed in supremacy of the constitution and if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif return in the country then he must face the law of the land.



He said the Punjab government had changed the patwari culture in the province as it had given laptops to all patwaries for making the land process easy.