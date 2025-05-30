UOS, CAREC Institute sign MoU to strengthen academic, policy collaboration

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):The University of Sargodha (UOS) and the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Institute here on Friday signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic and policy collaboration across the CAREC region.

CAREC Institute Director Charymuhammet Shallyyev and UOS Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qaisar Abbas signed the MoU, emphasizing a shared vision to enhance knowledge exchange and economic cooperation across Central Asia.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Professor Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.

The MoU aims to leverage joint expertise in research, capacity building, and policy development to promote shared prosperity and regional integration.

Key areas of collaboration include joint studies on the digital economy and sustainable development, co-hosting of conferences and webinars, faculty exchange programs, student internships at the CAREC Institute, and the publication of policy briefs.

The partnership would also support data sharing and broaden access to research databases within the 11-member CAREC bloc, which includes Afghanistan, China, Pakistan and several Central Asian states.

Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh emphasized that Pakistan held immense potential, which could be unlocked through visionary reforms and strong investor facilitation.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to promote both domestic and foreign investment and to simplify trade procedures.

Highlighting the benefits available in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), he encouraged the business community to take advantage of incentives such as zero duty on imported machinery and a 10-year income tax holiday.

HEC Chairman Professor Dr Mukhtar Ahmed expressed his appreciation for hosting the international conference in Pakistan. He remarked, “Pakistan is a safe, peaceful, and hospitable country, and events like this help correcting misconceptions about our nation. Welcoming international scholars and delegates is a powerful way to showcase Pakistan’s true image to the world.”

Professor Dr Qaisar Abbas said “By joining hands with the CAREC Institute, we aim to foster collaborative research, promote knowledge exchange, and contribute to evidence-based policy development that supports sustainable growth and economic integration across the CAREC region.”

The MoU was signed on sidelines of the fifth annual two-day CAREC Institute Research Conference, held in collaboration with the University of Sargodha (UOS).

Themed “CAREC Connectivity: Promoting Trade and Trade Facilitation,” the conference brought together a diverse group of national and international stakeholders.

Co-organizers of the event included the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Pakistan Single Window (PSW), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), International Road Transport Union (IRU), Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI), Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Pakistan International Freight Forwarders Association (PIFFA), and the ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF).