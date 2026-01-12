UoK hosts Pitch Tech Fest as first-semester students secure start-up funding

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jan 12 (APP):Business Incubation Center (BIC), University of Kamalia (UoK) in collaboration with S Digital Hub organized “Pitch Tech Fest”, marking a historic first in which first-semester students participated in a structured pitching and investment activity at the university level.

The event was held in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and Provincial Minister for Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat for empowerment of youth through entrepreneurship and skilled employment.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Toba Tek Singh, Umar Abbas Mela, attended the ceremony as Chief Guest, along with Mr. Syed Aun Muhammad Hussain Shah, representing the investment partners, besides faculty members and students.

Chairman Community Advisory Board Dr. Arshad Hanif, Convener Parents Advisory Council Mr. Naveed Mangla and Representative of the agriculture sector Mr. Zahid Ur Rehman Ramday were also present on the occasion, reflecting strong community and industry support.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor UoK Prof Dr Yasir Nawab emphasized that, for the first time, the students in their very first semester were exposed to real-world entrepreneurship, transforming classrooms into execution platforms and accelerating confidence, maturity, and practical skills.

On behalf of the investors, Mr. Syed Aun Muhammad briefed students on investment expectations, professional standards, and long-term mentorship, describing the funding as a strategic partnership rather than one-time financial support.

Addressing the audience, Deputy Commissioner Umar Abbas Mela appreciated the first-semester students for taking the initiative at an early stage of their degree, noting that many globally successful companies were founded by university students.

He encouraged other students to use their time in productive activities and assured full support from the district administration for youth-led entrepreneurial initiatives.

During the event, eight student start-ups were formally selected and sponsored, with approved funding commitments announced by the investors.

The University of Kamalia reaffirmed its commitment to expanding entrepreneurship-led, skill-based, and industry-integrated initiatives, aligned with provincial priorities and national youth development goals.