UNSG visit to highlight problems of flood affected people: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Sep 09 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said United Nations Secretary General’s (UNSG) visit to Pakistan will help highlight the problems and difficulties of the flood victims at the global level.

In a statement, she welcomed and thanked UNSG Antonio Guterres for his visit here to express solidarity at a time when one-third of Pakistan was submerged in floods.

The minister said Guterres’ $160 million flash flood appeal to help Pakistan’s flood victims was commendable.

“The Secretary General’s visit will make the world better understand the devastation caused by the floods and it will also help in realizing the consequences of the deadly affects of climate change,” she said.

The international community must come forward to help poor countries affected by floods and natural disasters, she maintained.

” We need to move forward together to deal with the increasing risks resulting from climate change”, Marriyum Aurangzeb said.