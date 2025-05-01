Unseen heroes of Sahiwal coal power plant illuminate Pakistan on Labour Day

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP): On May 1st, 2025, as the country marked Labour Day, a national holiday meant to honor the contributions of workers, the 1,320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant stood in quiet defiance of the pause.

While offices closed and families gathered to celebrate, the plant remained fully operational, continuing its critical role in supplying uninterrupted electricity to Pakistan’s national grid, said a press release on Thursday.

Labour Day, globally observed on May 1st, originated from the labour union movement in the late 19th century, with roots in the Haymarket affair of 1886 in Chicago, where workers demanded an eight-hour workday.

In Pakistan, the day became an official public holiday in 1972 as part of broader labour reforms. It was intended not just to provide rest but also to remind the nation of the value and dignity of its workforce. But for the men of Sahiwal Power Plant, the spirit of the day lives not in rest, but in continued service.

This coal-fired power plant, located in the heart of Punjab and jointly developed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a joint effort between China and Pakistan. Its reliability depends on the ceaseless efforts of a dedicated group of men Pakistani and Chinese engineers, technicians, operators, and laborers who run the plant around the clock in two to three shifts, every single day of the year. Their silent dedication makes it possible for millions of homes and industries to function, even when the rest of the nation takes a break.

In the early hours of May 1st, leadership from the Sahiwal Power Plant made their way across different areas of the facility. Their purpose was simple: to personally meet the on-duty staff, express gratitude, and offer words of encouragement.

The management praised their unwavering commitment, particularly acknowledging the challenges of being away from families on days that are otherwise dedicated to rest and reunion. Beyond its technical contributions, the Sahiwal plant stands as a living example of international friendship and cooperation.

While many mark Labour Day with rallies, speeches, and declarations of solidarity, the workers at Sahiwal continue their duty with quiet pride. They may not appear on television screens or in headline news, but their contribution is no less heroic. The electricity they produce keeps hospitals running, powers homes and schools, and sustains factories and businesses across Pakistan.

This spirit of partnership is evident in every control room, turbine hall, and monitoring station of the plant. The camaraderie between the two nations’ engineers and workers transcends language and borders. These men are not just workers, they are the guardians of Pakistan’s energy stability.

As the sun set on May 1st, lights across Pakistan continued to shine brightly, thanks to the unwavering efforts of those who stayed at their posts. To the men of the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant, your nation salutes you. You are the backbone of progress.