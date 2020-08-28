Unprecedented rains claimed 80 lives in Sindh, including 47 in Karachi: CM Sindh

KARACHI, Aug 28 (APP):Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that five spells of unprecedented rain claimed 80 lives, including 47 in the city while sixth spell has been anticipated by Meteorological Department.

The statement issued from CM House, he said that on August 27 Karachi received 230 mm rainfall and if the average of the entire rain fall on Thursday was calculated it would be over 150 mm.

“This is unprecedented rain and has broken all the previous records, ” he said adding that the intensity of the rain could be assessed from the fact that last night he had visited the city and his vehicles got stuck up and finally he had to disembark.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that on August 27, 230 mm rainfall was recorded at PAF Faisal Base, 195 Surjani, 169 Kiamari, 167.8 North Karachi, 162 Nazimabad, 154 PAF Masroor, 142 Saddar, 126 landi, 212.9 old area around airport, 105 Saadi Town and 49 Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that all the encroachments from storm water drains, nullas and government lands would be removed without discrimination. “We would not bulldoze only small structures but all the petrol pumps, plazas and commercial buildings,” he said and added the names of the encroachers or names of the buildings or establishments constructed illegally would be made public.

The CM Sindh said, heavy rains caused heavy losses to life and property all over Sindh. “Therefore, I have directed the chief secretary to start a survey of all the losses so that they could be compensated accordingly,” he said.

He added that these losses, including the damage caused to buildings, life, katcha and pucca houses and standing crops would be documented.

“Once the losses are assessed and estimated, the report would be sent to the prime minister. “I am sure PM will help us,” he said.

The chief minister, replying to a question, said that the appointment of administrator of KMC and other local bodies was the power of the provincial government and we would appoint, as far as consultation was concerned, it could be made with the federal government. “This is clear that the Sindh government would appoint an administrator in Karachi,” he said.

The chief minister directed the MD water water board to conduct a survey of the drain and point out which buildings were blocking the flow of the drain and report to him. “I would bulldoze all those structures which have been causing urban floods by blocking the nallas,” he said.

After Yar Mohammad village and Shahrah-e-Faisal visit, the CM Sindh said he went to Yousif Goth, District West where rain water has wreaked havoc.

The Shelter Camp established in Govt Boys School while medial relief camp set up by the Health Department was also vaccinating the children and elderly people to keep them safe. Fumigation in the area has been made.

The Pakistan Rangers and Pakistan Army personnel were also available for the support of the administration in evacuation of stranded people, provision of food and shelter.

The revenue officials have been deployed in the village for round-the-clock relief work.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh Salman Shah told the chief minister that he provided de-watering machines to KMC, all DMCs and District council to dispose of water from their respective areas.