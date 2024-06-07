UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental protection

ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP): The United Nations, the Aga Khan Foundation, and the Ministry of Climate Change convened two wide gatherings on June 5 and 7 to spotlight the pressing need for climate action and environmental protection.

“The first of the two events welcomed a spectrum of dignitaries, diplomats, and grassroots champions all converging to amplify the urgent message: the time for decisive action is now.”

During the ceremony, hosted in the federal metropolis on Friday, Pakistan’s ‘Living Indus’ initiative officially received the World Restoration Flagship Award, which the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announced in February, said a press release issued on Friday.

During the ceremony, 30 ‘Climate Heroes’ of Pakistan received medals. Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change said: “Pakistan is among the countries most adversely impacted by climate change, but it is now leading the way with its climate diplomacy.”

In Pakistan and all over the world, ecosystems are threatened. This year, World Environment Day focused on land restoration, halting desertification, and building drought resilience under the slogan “Our land, our future. We are #GenerationRestoration.”

Mohamed Yahya, the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, “Just last week, temperatures in Pakistan crossed 52 degrees Celsius. We cannot turn back time, but we can take collective action to adapt to this new age of global warming.”

“Across the country, communities are already trying to cope with the impact of climate change. By supporting the government’s ‘Living Indus’ initiative and a range of innovative programs, United Nations agencies support Pakistan’s efforts to protect and restore nature, biodiversity, and water sources, as well as their lives and livelihoods.”

Akhtar Iqbal, CEO, Aga Khan Foundation said: “Communities have been experiencing firsthand the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation. It is already transforming landscapes, habitats, livelihoods, and local aspirations. That said, our collective actions can make a difference. We have been fully committed to doing our part for over 55 years, and we will continue to support Pakistan to cope with the challenges ahead.

We want to ensure that communities are empowered to be more resilient, have access to clean energy, adopt more sustainable natural resource management practices, and contribute to large reforestation efforts. We also want to place women and young people at the center of climate leadership and invest in their future through boosting green businesses and jobs.”

On Friday at PNCA, the second event was held and welcomed everyone, especially young people, to get inspired to take the lead in environmental protection. It included a second screening of ‘When the floods come’, a new documentary by Nyal Mueenuddin, a young Pakistani filmmaker who went with friends on a 3000 km odyssey down Pakistan’s Indus River.

The popular band from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khumariyaan, enchanted the crowd with mesmerizing tunes in honor of the Indus River Basin and Pakistan’s rich and diverse culture, while several climate activists shared their passion and hope with the audience.