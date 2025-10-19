Unity, tolerance among Muslims crucial to address challenges, says Secretary General MWL

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, emphasized the need for unity, mutual cooperation, and religious harmony among the Muslim world to address contemporary global challenges amid the current geopolitical situation.

He said that Pakistan is an important member of the Muslim Brotherhood, playing a crucial role in promoting unity among Muslim countries and fostering peace across the world.

He expressed these views while addressing a dinner hosted by former Federal Minister and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, on Sunday.

The Secretary General said that the Muslim World League is actively spreading Islam’s message of peace, tolerance, and moderation across the globe.

Islam, he said, does not allow extremism or sectarianism but teaches the lessons of unity, justice, and brotherhood.

The Secretary lauded Pakistan’s efforts to promote religious harmony, interfaith dialogue, and peace.

He underscored the need for unity among Muslim countries to become a strong voice at international forums and spread the true message of Islam.

“The spirit of faith, sacrifice, and solidarity among the Pakistani nation is an example for the Muslim world,” he added.

The Secretary urged Muslim countries to enhance cooperation in the fields of education, media, and culture to engage Muslim youth in positive activities.

Paying tribute to the Secretary General, Senator Talha Mahmood said that the presence of such a distinguished personality of Islam among them was a great honor.

The Senator said that Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa would be conferred with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on his next visit as a token of love from the people of Pakistan.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to cooperate with the Muslim World League, Talha Mahmood said that Pakistan values the League’s mission of promoting unity, tolerance, and brotherhood.

“President Asif Ali Zardari always lauds the role of Saudi Arabia in strengthening Muslim countries,” the Senator added, noting that the government and people of Pakistan hold great respect for Saudi Arabia.