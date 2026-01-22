Uninterrupted power supply to consumers, IESCO’s professional responsibility: Kashif Shah

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Chief Engineer Operation Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Muhammad Kashif Shah on Thursday said that uninterrupted power supply to the esteemed consumers in all kinds of situations was the most important professional responsibility of IESCO.

IESCO Operation Construction and GSO teams had been put on high alert keeping in view of possible rains across the region and forecast of snowfall in Murree, Nathi Gali, Patriata and other mountainous places, he said in a statement.

He further directed to these teams to be vigilant and remain alert 24 hours a day, adding that provision of additional material had also been ensured to control any emergency situation in a timely manner.

Muhammad Kashif further highlighted that the numbers of the complaint offices listed on the bills, helpline number 118 and other emergency numbers were available 24 hours a day for registering complaints.

He said that IESCO commitment was to serve the consumers and there was no room for any negligence in this regard.