ISLAMABAD, May 02 (APP): United Nations Childern’s Fund (UNICEF) is set to provide US$14.5 million PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) to Pakistan to help contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

According to the document of the UNICEF Pakistan is supporting Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination, to procure PPEs test kits and medicines for a total value of US$14.5 million with funding support from World Bank (US$8.5 million), ADB (US$0.5 million and Gavi The Vaccine Alliance (US$5,5 million).

The PPEs will be distributed to hospitals, isolation centres, quarantine areas and frontline vaccinators.

So far PPEs worth US$2 million have been delivered and handed over to MNHSR&C for distribution.

ALSO READ  President phones Ulema to seek role for enforcement of COVID SOPs

UNICEF is arranging the shipment of more PPEs through WFP Transport Common Services to arrive through Karachi, starting 13 July, on behalf of MNHSR&C.

The WFP flights are being made available for free to all COVID-19 response humanitarian actors. A total of 168 test kits(1,000 tests per kit) with a total value of US$ 2.4 million, funded from World Bank funding are expected to arrive in Pakistan.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR