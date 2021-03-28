ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):United Nations International Children’s Fund has imported Covid-19 testing kits and others worth US$5.5 million during the first two months of the current year in collaboration with World Bank and Asian Development Bank to support the Covid-19 response.

According to UNICEF in Pakistan Humanitarian situation report 2021. Ongoing challenges were being experienced in securing supply of COVID related supplies due to the high demand globally, report siad.

The supplies included COVID-19 testing kits and associated equipment, (PPE) personal protective equipment and Oxygen equipment, while hand sanitiser has been procured locally.

The Covid response equipment and others were being distributed in consultation with the Ministry and National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination. Moreover, the Ultra Cold Chain (UCC) Freezers along with accessories were also being procured from China, said the report .

The UCC Freezers would be installed in 17 locations across the country by ensuring the training of end-users.

To support the operation of the UCC equipment, generators and air conditioners being procured through the local market would also be installed at the designated facilities as requested by the government.

Challenges were also being seen with international transportation, particularly from China, where a shortage of shipping containers in-country is causing delays in manufacturers being able to ship their products.

Pakistan is expecting to receive 4,212,000 vaccine doses from the COVAX facility, the delivery date is yet to be confirmed, report of UNICEF Pakistan said.