ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): The UNICEF has so far handed over PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) worth over US$2 million to Ministry of National Health Services , Research and Coordination (MNHSR&C) for onward distribution among various frontline fighters.

According to the document of the UNICEF Pakistan the PPEs are being distributed among hospitals, isolation centers, quarantine areas and front line vaccinators.

UNICEF is arranging the shipment of more PPEs through WFP Transport Common Services to arrive through Karachi, starting 13 July, on behalf of MNHSR&C.

Also, UNICEF is set to provide US$14.5 million PPEs to Pakistan to help contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

According to the document, UNICEF Pakistan is supporting MNHSR&C to procure PPEs test kits and medicines for a total value of US$14.5 million with funding support from World Bank (US$8.5 million), ADB (US$0.5 million and Gavi The Vaccine Alliance (US$5,5 million).