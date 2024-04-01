UNI International delegation meets NAVTTC chairperson to boost collaborations

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): A delegation from UNI International, led by Chief Executive Officer Max Ma, on Monday, convened with NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmad and presented the ITMC portfolio.
NAVTTC Director General Skills Standard and Curriculum Hafeez Abbasi, and UNI International Director Abbas were also in attendance during the meeting.
Chairperson Gulmina extended a warm welcome to the UNI International team, expressing appreciation for their ongoing collaboration with the curriculum development team under Director General Hafeez.
She specifically commended UNI International’s dedication to joint curriculum development and anticipated further endeavors in the future.
Emphasizing the importance of collaborations, she particularly highlighted the initiative to send Pakistani skilled youth abroad.
Furthermore, Chairperson Gulmina underscored the necessity of job placement services for Pakistani youth, particularly within Chinese companies both in Pakistan and overseas.

