UNHCR delivers 500 tents, thousands of relief items for families affected by earthquake

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has provided 500 emergency tents and thousands of core relief sets on Monday to Balochistan’s provincial government for families affected by the earthquake that struck the region on 7 October.

The emergency supplies were handed over to the Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority to aid families who lost their homes in the earthquake that heavily impacted Harnai district in Balochistan last week, said a press release.

According to the Government of Pakistan, more than two dozen people were killed, hundreds were injured, and hundreds of houses were destroyed in the earthquake.

“We stand in solidarity with people of Balochistan who have been generously hosting Afghan refugees for over 40 years. With winter approaching, our hope is that these emergency supplies can support Pakistan’s efforts to assist the households affected as they recover from this natural disaster,” said Noriko Yoshida, UNHCR’s Representative.

UNHCR’s work in Balochistan aims to support refugees and the host community, and the agency’s projects continue to support schools, clinics, and livelihoods shared by refugees and the host community.