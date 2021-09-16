UNHCR calls on COAS; lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan situation

RAWALPINDI, Sep 16 (APP):United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters and lauded Pakistan’s role in prevailing Afghanistan situation.

He particularly appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation including provision of humanitarian aid and assistance and pledged to play UNHCR’s role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.



During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration in humanitarian assistance were discussed.



Speaking on the occasion, the COAS reiterated the need for convergence of global efforts to avert humanitarian and refugee crisis in Afghanistan.



He also appreciated the role of UNHCR in promoting the United Nations core values and their response during crises.



The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s effort for hosting four million Afghan refugees for over four decades.