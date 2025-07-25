UNFPA Pakistan condemns incidents of gender-based violence

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Pakistan on Friday issued a strong condemnation of the recent spate of gender-based violence (GBV) incidents across the country, including brutal cases of honour killings, sexual abuse, and domestic violence, which have claimed the lives of several women and girls.

In a statement, UNFPA expressed deep concern over the alarming trend of violence that continues to plague women and girls in various regions of Pakistan. Among the most harrowing recent cases are the death of Shanti, a young bride from Sindh, reportedly as a result of brutal marital rape; the honour-based murder of Bano Bibi in Balochistan; and the killing of a teenage girl in Punjab allegedly for using social media.

“These are not isolated events but symptoms of a broader, systemic issue rooted in harmful social norms and deeply ingrained gender inequality,” the statement read. “That these heinous acts were carried out by family members underscores the urgent need to address violence within the very spaces that should offer safety the home.”

UNFPA stressed that such acts constitute grave violations of human rights and emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive legal and institutional reforms to protect women and girls.

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to support the Government of Pakistan in efforts to combat GBV through strengthening survivor-centred services such as shelters, psycho-social care, and legal aid, as well as providing reliable data to inform gender-sensitive policy making. .