UNF for 2025-2027 Global Next Generation Fellowship opens

ISLAMABAD, May 04 (APP):The United Nations Foundation’s ‘Our Future Agenda’ program has opened applications for the 2025 – 2027 Global Next Generation Fellowship.

This unique opportunity invites young leaders aged 18–30 from around the world to help shape global governance and advance the Sustainable Dment Goals (SDGs).

The two-year, compensated fellowship supports young changemakers as they lead Action Groups within the Engine Room for the Future, focusing on themes of people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnerships. Fellows will play a crucial role in designing and delivering the 2100 Roadmap, a transformative vision for global cooperation beyond 2030 in preparation for the final SDG Summit in 2027.

Why This Fellowship Matters

This fellowship comes at a critical time, as the world approaches the 2027 Final SDG Summit, marking the end of the current Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) cycle. With only 17% of the SDGs on track, there is a pressing need for bold leadership and fresh ideas to realign global priorities and deliver lasting solutions.

The Next Generation Fellowship positions young leaders as co-creators of the 2100 Roadmap, which will lay out a strategy for intergenerational cooperation, sustainability, and equity in the decades ahead. Fellows will ensure that global policies reflect the lived realities of young people, incorporating grassroots insights, innovative approaches, and a long-term perspective into the world’s most pressing challenges.

“Our Future Agenda is committed to ensuring that future generations are at the heart of global decision-making,” said Harshani Dharmadasa, Senior Director at the UN Foundation leading the program. “The Next Generation Fellowship provides a pathway for young leaders to actively shape the policies and frameworks that will define our collective future.”

Fellows will lead campaigns and initiatives aligned with one of the five pillars of the SDGs:

1) People: Advancing dignity, equality, and human rights globally.

2) Planet: Driving bold action on climate, nature, and sustainability.

3) Prosperity: Creating opportunities for growth and innovation.

4) Peace: Building a world where everyone feels safe and united.

5) Partnerships: Bringing people together to solve global challenges (led by the Global Lead Fellow).

In addition to leading thematic Action Groups, fellows will: Represent youth at high-level global forums such as the Financing for Development Conference and the Final SDG Summit in 2027.

Contribute to the creation of the 2100 Roadmap, ensuring that it reflects the priorities of future generations.

Build networks with policymakers, advocates, and experts to advance collaborative solutions.

Receive professional development through mentorship, workshops, and tailored capacity-building programs.

The Next Generation Fellowship is open to individuals aged 18–30 with a track record of leadership and a passion for creating positive change in one of the five thematic areas. Candidates must also demonstrate:

A deep understanding of the challenges facing young people and future generations.

Experience in advocacy, leadership, or global governance.

A commitment to advancing intergenerational equity and sustainability.

Start Date: The Global lead starts in March 2025, and the four thematic fellows start in May 2025.

Duration: Two years (one day a week for thematic fellows; full-time for the partnerships lead fellow)

Compensation: All fellows will receive a stipend reflective of experience and regional context.

Application Deadline: Apply by February 17, 2025. Apply to become a lead fellow or thematic fellow.www.nfoundation.org.