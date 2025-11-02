UNESCO grants OIC-COMSTECH as observer at SESAME

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP): The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has formally granted the status as Observer to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) at the International Centre for Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East (SESAME).

In an official communication from the Office of International Standards and Legal Affairs, UNESCO addressed to Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, UNESCO acknowledged the receipt of COMSTECH’s letter and confirmed that the observer status of OIC-COMSTECH at SESAME took effect from 26 September 2025.

Expressing his views on this development, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary stated, “We are honoured to join SESAME as an Observer.

This milestone reflects COMSTECH’s continued commitment to strengthening scientific cooperation and fostering advanced research across the OIC Member States.

SESAME represents a unique model of collaboration that transcends geopolitical boundaries through science, technology, and innovation. COMSTECH’s association with SESAME will open new avenues for joint research, capacity building, and access to cutting-edge facilities for scientists from the Islamic world.”

He further emphasized that COMSTECH, as the Ministerial Standing Committee of the OIC on Science and Technology, remains dedicated to promoting international partnerships that advance knowledge, innovation, and sustainable development in line with the goals of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.