UNDP, Ministry of Climate Change commemorate Int’l Day for Disaster Risk Reduction in GB,KPK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Friday commemorated International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) 2023 in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to honour the resilience of the communities in the face of climate-induced disasters such as Glacial Lake outburst Floods (GLOFs).

The day highlights the significance of disaster preparedness and showcases the strength of communities in mitigating disaster risks and losses, said a press release issued here.

The event garnered active participation from a diverse background of professionals including government officials, implementing partners, representatives from NGOs/INGOs, members of the civil society, academia, and the media.

In an effort to enhance disaster risk reduction and the significance of preparedness, a series of awareness sessions and mock drills were conducted in Ghizer, Ghundus, Ghulkin, Barah, and Parashing valleys of Gilgit Baltistan.

These sessions entailed briefing the community members on safeguarding procedures and mechanisms, followed by a practical demonstration of these methods through mock drills. The primary objective was to increase community cohesion in reducing disaster risks and stress the importance of being prepared ahead of any potential calamity.

Panel discussions in Gilgit and Skardu delved into disaster risk mitigation strategies and community-driven measures for climate adaptation.

The discussions highlighted the critical link between disasters and their adverse effects on poverty, inequalities, and discrimination. By understanding how these factors increase community vulnerability to climate-induced disasters, the panels aimed to reinforce the importance of proactive action to build resilience and protect vulnerable populations.

Speaking at the occasion, Najeeb Alam, Commissioner of Baltistan Division, highlighted the susceptibility of the region to various disasters, primarily attributing this to the escalating impacts of climate change.

“A disaster may strike at any time, especially owing to the melting of the glaciers; disrupting lives and causing massive destruction. With the GLOF-II Project’s climate-adaptation mechanisms, such as the installation of Early Warning Systems, we will be more prepared to safeguard our lives and habitations than we have been before. This is what this day stands for – to be better prepared to reduce disaster risks,” the Commissioner said.

In Peshawar and Chitral (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), the events entailed ‘Resilience For All’ themed Essay Writing, Art, and Speech Competitions for students. These dynamic initiatives included Essay Writing, Art, and Speech Competitions, meticulously crafted to captivate and educate students.

The overarching objective was to impart a profound understanding of climate adaptability and underscore the pivotal role that disaster preparedness plays in preserving lives and reducing environmental damage.

“A disaster changes everything – from the way we live our lives, to our surroundings. Nothing remains to be the same. This is what I learned through the declamation. I want our voices to be stronger so that our resilience can be strengthened, and so that we remain prepared.” said a student, following the end of the speech competition.

UNDP’s GLOF-II project works in 16 valleys of Gilgit Baltistan and 8 valleys in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It empowers communities to identify and manage risks associated with GLOFs and related impacts of Climate Change, strengthen public services to lower the risk of disasters related to GLOF, and improve community preparedness and disaster response.

The project also supports the development of sustainable options for livelihoods in project areas, with a particular focus on the participation of women in ensuring food security and livelihoods.