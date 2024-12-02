18.8 C
National

Under-20 Sport festival concluded in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, Dec 02 (APP):District Administration in collaboration with Sports Department, organized sports competitions in Under-20 Youth Sports Festival that concluded here today with spirit and enthusiasm at Bilawal Sports Stadium.
The closing ceremony was attended by Member Provincial Assembly, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider, Deputy Commissioner Sheharr Yar Gul Memon.
The ceremony was also attended by former Governor Rotary Club International Syed Tehzeeb-ul-Hassan Kazmi, District President Pakistan Peoples Party Muhammad Saleem Zardari, Mayor Municipal Corporation Qazi Abdul Rashid Bhatti, President Chamber of Commerce Dr. Muhammad Ayub, Chairman Town Committee Sakrand Syed Munir Shah, citizens and journalists.
Member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider and Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon distributed trophies, sports materials and other prizes among the teams. Tableau were presented by school children at the closing ceremony.
Tug of war, races and other sports competitions were displayed at the closing ceremony.
