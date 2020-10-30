ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):Spokesperson High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), has expressed deep concern over the growing tensions and instances of intolerance triggered by the publication of the satirical caricatures depicting Prophet Muhammed.

The High Representative in a ‘Call for mutual respect’ issued from New York stressed that insulting religions and sacred religious symbols provoked hatred and violent extremism leading to polarization and fragmentation of the society, said a foreign office statement.

He said inflammatory caricatures had also provoked acts of violence against innocent civilians who were attacked for their sheer religion, belief or ethnicity.

He called for mutual respect of all religions and beliefs and for fostering a culture

of fraternity and peace.

The High Representative stressed that the freedom of religion or belief and the freedom of expression are interdependent, interrelated and mutually re-enforcing rights rooted in the Articles 18 and 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Upholding and protecting these fundamental rights is the primary responsibility

of member states, he added.

“At the same time, freedom of expression should be exercised in a way that fully respects the religious beliefs and tenets of all religions,” he said.

The High Representative re-affirmed that acts of violence cannot and should not

be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group.

“Violence can and should never be justifiable or acceptable response to acts of intolerance on the basis of religion or belief,” he said.

The High Representative recalled the UN Plan of Action and Strategy on Hate Speech which provides guidance on fighting hate speech, racism and discrimination.

He stressed that addressing hate speech does not mean limiting or prohibiting freedom of speech.

“It means keeping hate speech from escalating into something more dangerous, particularly incitement to discrimination, hostility and violence, which is prohibited under international law,” he said.

The High Representative also recalled the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites that is anchored in a set of principles including mutual respect for all peoples, regardless of their faith, culture of history; responsibility to build bridges of mutual understanding and cooperation; diversity to accept and respect the differences among human beings.

The High Representative noted that all major world religions espouse tolerance

and peaceful coexistence in a spirit of shared humanity.

He emphasized for rejecting and standing-up against those who falsely and maliciously invoke religion to score political gains, create misconceptions, fuel division and spread fear and hatred.

The High Representative strongly encouraged interfaith and intercultural dialogue and the debate of ideas at the local, national and international levels which can be a powerful tool against religious intolerance, prejudices and stereotyping.

The High Representative reiterated the readiness of UNAOC to support any efforts that promote continued dialogue and foster mutual respect and understanding.

The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations was created 15 years ago to serve as a soft power tool for conflict prevention through the promotion of intercultural and interreligious dialogue and building bridges of understanding between different cultures and religions.