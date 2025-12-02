UN Warns of Rising Digital Violence as Pakistan Marks ‘16 Days of Activism’

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP): The United Nations (UN) in Pakistan opened its observance of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence on Tuesday with a strong call for urgent action to counter the rapid intensification of digital violence against women and girls.

The event, held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), highlighted that nearly half of the world’s women and girls remain without legal protection from online abuse.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar chaired the ceremony, which coincided with the launch of Seen & Unseen, a major exhibition featuring leading Pakistani artists and curated in partnership with UN agencies. UN Women Regional Director Christine Arab attended as guest of honour.

Arab urged investment in young people’s leadership, noting that gender-equal innovation is essential to creating safe digital spaces. She also unveiled UN Women’s Firewall Feminist Lab, aimed at strengthening protections for women online.

Acting UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Pernille Ironside warned that digital platforms have become a “minefield of harassment and abuse” for millions of women and girls. She called for stronger legislation, accountability for perpetrators and technology companies, and urgent adaptation of laws to match evolving technologies.

The Islamabad gathering was one of five UN-led events across Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi and the capital. The series brought together government officials, lawmakers, law enforcement, civil society, and 13 UN agencies to address online safety, legal gaps, survivor support and the societal impacts of digital abuse.

Digital violence — including cyberstalking, online harassment, doxing, deepfakes and non-consensual image sharing — is expanding rapidly, driven by artificial intelligence, anonymity and weak regulatory frameworks. UN officials noted that online abuse often spills into real-world harm.

Senator Tarar stressed that technology has transformed the nature of abuse, and institutions must respond accordingly. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening protections and ensuring women and girls can participate safely in society both online and offline.

During the event, UNDP and UNFPA presented initiatives on technology-facilitated gender-based violence; IOM shared survivor testimonies; UNFPA premiered its new reels on child marriage titled Salma Lives; and WHO outlined the health impacts of gender-based violence.

The UN urged global cooperation to enforce safety standards for digital platforms and AI tools; expanded funding for women’s rights organizations; stronger enforcement of cyber laws; greater inclusion of women in the tech sector; and broad investment in prevention through digital literacy and cultural change.

The Seen & Unseen exhibition, featuring 19 artists, will run at PNCA from 3–13 December with free entry.

The 16 Days campaign runs annually from 25 November to 10 December, linking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women to Human Rights Day. This year’s theme focuses on combating digital violence — one of the fastest-growing forms of abuse worldwide.