UN Secretary General shares message on ‘Day for South-South Cooperation’

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): United Nations Secretary General Friday shared his message in connection with on the Day for South-South Cooperation ,COVID-19 pandemic is devastating lives and livelihoods around the world

. It poses the greatest risks to developing countries and to vulnerable people and communities.

As we mark this year’s United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, we are highlighting the power of the Global South to support and advance sustainable development, even during these challenging times,said a press release issued here.

Southern countries are demonstrating the spirit of South-South cooperation, equal partnership and global solidarity during the pandemic, by collaborating in science, technology and innovation, delivering medical supplies, providing financial resources, sending health workers and experts to bridge gaps in capacity, and sharing best practices.

South-South and triangular cooperation must also have a central place in our preparations for a strong recovery. They can never replace official development assistance, or the responsibilities of the global North set out in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and the Paris Agreement.

But we will need the full contributions and cooperation of the Global South to build more resilient economies and societies, and implement the Sustainable Development Goals.

The United Nations is playing its part in supporting South-South and triangular cooperation through the pandemic, by fast-tracking financial allocations for developing countries as they cooperate with each other and with development banks and agencies.

As we look beyond the immediate crisis, the United Nations will continue to stand with the Global South.

Let us coordinate our efforts to scale up Southern development successes, share them widely through enhanced cooperation, build a strong recovery and achieve the SDGs by 2030.