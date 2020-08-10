UN must play its rightful role in addressing grave situation in IIOJK: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed that the United Nations must play its rightful role in addressing the grave situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and ensuring that Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination, promised to them in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He was talking to President-elect of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, who called on him here.

The Prime Minister extended warm felicitations to Mr Bozkir on his election as the President of the historic 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, he apprised the PGA-elect of the serious situation in the IIOJK, an issue that was on the agenda of the UN Security Council for over seven decades.

The Prime Minister highlighted the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in IIOJK since 5 August 2019, as well as the ongoing gross and systematic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people and the attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He apprised the PGA-elect of his Government’s initiatives to mitigate and suppress the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, focused on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

He informed that his Government deployed a $8 billion stimulus package for the poor and the needy. This was the highest social security coverage by any Government in the history of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister further highlighted his call for ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ and stressed the need to provide greater fiscal space to the developing countries to overcome deleterious socio-economic impacts of coronavirus pandemic.

He also highlighted the high importance he attached to addressing Climate Change, countering Islamophobia, and combating illicit financial flows from developing countries.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the 75th Session of the UNGA would accord priority to these issues, which affected billions around the world.