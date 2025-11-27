UN-Habitat showcases progress on making schools safer in disaster-hit areas

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):UN-Habitat held a high-level event on Thursday to highlight major progress in making school buildings safer in disaster-prone areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release, the organization presented the achievements of the Disaster Resilient School Infrastructure (DRSI) Project, marking a key step toward safer learning environments for children.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is one of Pakistan’s most disaster-affected provinces, repeatedly struck by earthquakes, floods, and other climate-related hazards. Many schools built before Pakistan introduced its 2007 Building Code remain vulnerable due to weak structures and the absence of seismic safety measures. To address these risks, UN-Habitat launched the DRSI Project to retrofit, repair, and upgrade schools.

Funded with 471 million Japanese Yen by the Government of Japan and JICA, the project was jointly implemented by UN-Habitat and UNDP in coordination with the Elementary and Secondary Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The initiative strengthened 150 schools across eight districts, improved learning conditions for 31,000 students,13,595 of them girls and upgraded 300 gender-responsive WASH facilities, including in 66 girls’ schools.

UN-Habitat Senior Advisor Jawed Ali Khan said the retrofitted schools now offer stronger classrooms, better ventilation and lighting, and improved WASH services, allowing children to learn safely. JICA’s Chief Representative Naoaki Miyata added that the project enhances resilience in primary, middle and high schools across districts including Buner, Swat, Malakand, Peshawar, Upper and Lower Chitral, and Upper and Lower Dir.

Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Akamatsu Shuichi, praised the partnership and reaffirmed Japan’s support for building resilience in Pakistan’s education sector. He noted that strong school infrastructure is essential to protect children and keep education running during disasters.

UN-Habitat Deputy Programme Manager Hamid Mumtaz stressed the need for more resilient schools across disaster-prone areas. He said UN-Habitat’s 20 years of work in Pakistan—including safer reconstruction, disaster-risk guidelines, and multi-hazard assessments—has helped improve school safety across the province.

The Secretary of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department thanked Japan, JICA, UN-Habitat, and UNDP for their support, noting that the improvements have increased community trust and encouraged regular student attendance.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) recognized the project as a key contribution to national disaster preparedness, saying resilient schools save lives and reduce losses.

The DRSI Project shows how investment in stronger structures and essential facilities can help children return to school and improve access to education. While 150 schools have been upgraded, officials emphasized that much greater investment is still needed to ensure long-term resilience across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4 safe, inclusive and quality education for all.