Ulema urge Sweden, Dutch govts for prompt action against desecrators of Holy Quran

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Ulema Mashaykh and religious scholars on Friday observed the ‘Sanctity of Quran and Namoos-e-Risalat Day’ and urged the governments of Sweden and Netherlands to take immediate action against those who breached the sanctity and prestige of the Holy Quran.

Addressing the public congregation at Friday Prayer across the country, they underlined the need to legislate against the perspective of international law from the forum of the United Nations against Islamophobia, besides heavenly religions and divine books.

Ulema said the desecrators had hurt the religious feelings of 1.5 billion Muslims on the globe. Islam was a religion of peace and security and the teachings of the Holy Quran was to promote peace, affection, tolerance, and harmony, they added.

They made it clear that sacrilegious remarks about the sanctity of any religion could not be termed as freedom of expression.

In this regard, the leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council addressed Friday sermons in their respective districts and divisions including Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi who is also the prime minister’s special representative for interfaith harmony and middle east, in Lahore, Maulana Dr Abu Bakar Siddique (Islamabad), Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid (Multan), Qazi Mutiullah Saeedi (Gujarat), Maulana Asadullah Farooq (Lahore), Maulana Dr Asad Zakaria (Karachi), Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Ubaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahirul Hasan (Faisalabad), Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Hanif Usmani (Sahiwal), Pir Asadhabib Shah Jamali, Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa (Dera Ghazi Khan), Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan (Rawalpindi), Maulana Abu Bakr Sabri, (Islamabad), Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Shabir Yusuf Gujjar, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif (Multan), Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Athar, Maulana Islamuddin, Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Qari Shams-ul-Haq (Lahore), Maulana Hasan Ahmad Hussaini (Diska), Maulana Muhammad Khurshid Nomani (Bahalangar), Maulana Abdullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdullah Rashidi (Kasur), Mian Rashid Munir (Sialkot), Maulana Asim Shad, Maulana Abdul Waheed Farooqui (Narowal), Maulana Abu Bakar Hamza (Chakwal), Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Abid, Maulana Tayyab Gurmani, Maulana Izhar-ul-Haq Khalid, Sahibzada Hamza Tahir-ul-Hasan (Faisalabad), Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi (Toba Tek Singh), Maulana Anis-ur-Rehman Baloch (Gojra), Maulana Abdul Rasheed (Hafizabad), Mufti Muhammad Umar Farooq (Khanewal), Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Shah Hijazi (Lodhran), Maulana Tanveer Ahmed (Bahawalpur), Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Makki, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi (Muzaffargarh), Maulana Kaleemullah Muawiya (Nankana), Maulana Azizur Rahman Muawiya (Talagung), Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi ( Rajanpur), Maulana Saadullah Shafiq (Rahimyar Khan), Maulana Hussain Ahmed Petitioner (Karachi), Maulana Yasir Alvi (Samandari), Qari Abdul Rauf, Maulana Matloob Mahar (Bahawalnagar), Hafiz Muhammad Talha Farooqui (Vehari), Maulana Zubair Khatana. (Gujranwala), Maulana Aqeel Zubiri (Sargodha), Qari Azizur Rehman (Leh), Maulana Atif Iqbal (Kamalia) and others.

The Ulema said Allah Almighty had taken the responsibility of protecting the Holy Quran and by such blasphemous acts, the message of the Holy Quran could not be curtailed.

They said they invited all those who desecrated the Holy Quran to study the holy book and also study ‘Seerat-e-Mustafa’ of the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, then they would come to know that the Holy Quran was a divine command and its message was about peace, security, and moderation.